P.E.I. heat wave could break record Wednesday

Prince Edward Islanders could see record hot temperatures for July 31 as a heat wave enters its fourth day.

A heat warning has been in effect since Sunday morning. Environment Canada is cautioning people to take care during outdoor activities, and to take frequent breaks and stay hydrated if you do have to work outside.

The temperature in Charlottetown is forecast to reach 30 C. That's the same as the record set in 1949. The temperature will have to reach a little higher in Summerside, where in 1949 it climbed to 30.6 C.

While Tuesday's weather did not break records in Charlottetown or Summerside, CBC meteorologist Jim Abraham did note a milestone.

"For the first time, I think, I've ever seen all of the Environment Canada weather stations exceeded 30 degrees on Prince Edward Island," said Abraham.

"It was between 30 and 31 all across the island yesterday, even at East Point and North Cape and some of those coastal stations."

Thunderstorms coming

The hot weather will break overnight said Abraham, as a cooler air mass moves over the Maritimes.

The change will bring some stormy weather. The risk of thunderstorms starts in the afternoon and continues through the night.

"Folks should be careful with some of those thunderstorms. They may be rather severe with heavy downpours, lightning and the like," said Abraham.

"It's hard to say who will get it and when and where they might occur, but because we're transitioning from a very hot air mass to a cooler dry air mass there may be some significant weather in between."

The high Thursday is forecast to be 24 C, and Abraham said the humidity will be lower as well.

More P.E.I. news