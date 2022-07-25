Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Record broken as P.E.I. enters 5th day of heat wave

Charlottetown Airport reached a new record high on Sunday. A heat warning remains in effect for P.E.I. Monday.

Some relief coming Tuesday

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Da Mama's Kitchen in Summerside was forced to close because of the heat this weekend. (Louise Martin/CBC)

Temperatures are forecast to reach 31 C at locations all across the Island.

They passed 30 C Saturday and Sunday. The temperature at Charlottetown Airport reached a high of 30.9 C, an unofficial record for July 24. Environment Canada records show the previous high for a Charlottetown location was 30.7 C in 2001.

The overnight low Sunday was 21.2 C, about 7 C above normal.

The record high for Charlottetown on July 25 is 31.7 C in 1921.

During a heat warning, people should take care when outside during the heat of the day. Be sure to drink plenty of water, check regularly on pets, and also on friends and family members who may not have access to a cool space.

The heat wave is expected to end Tuesday, with a forecast high of 26 C.

Heat warnings for P.E.I. are issued when the expected high tops 28 C, and the overnight low is forecast to remain above 18 C.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kevin Yarr

Kevin Yarr is the early morning web journalist at CBC P.E.I. Kevin has a specialty in data journalism, and how statistics relate to the changing lives of Islanders. He has a BSc and a BA from Dalhousie University, and studied journalism at Holland College in Charlottetown. You can reach him at kevin.yarr@cbc.ca.

