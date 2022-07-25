Record broken as P.E.I. enters 5th day of heat wave
Some relief coming Tuesday
Charlottetown Airport reached a new record high Sunday, while a heat warning remains in effect for P.E.I. Monday.
Temperatures are forecast to reach 31 C at locations all across the Island.
They passed 30 C Saturday and Sunday. The temperature at Charlottetown Airport reached a high of 30.9 C, an unofficial record for July 24. Environment Canada records show the previous high for a Charlottetown location was 30.7 C in 2001.
The overnight low Sunday was 21.2 C, about 7 C above normal.
The record high for Charlottetown on July 25 is 31.7 C in 1921.
During a heat warning, people should take care when outside during the heat of the day. Be sure to drink plenty of water, check regularly on pets, and also on friends and family members who may not have access to a cool space.
The heat wave is expected to end Tuesday, with a forecast high of 26 C.
Heat warnings for P.E.I. are issued when the expected high tops 28 C, and the overnight low is forecast to remain above 18 C.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?