Record broken as P.E.I. enters 5th day of heat wave

Charlottetown Airport reached a new record high Sunday, while a heat warning remains in effect for P.E.I. Monday.

Temperatures are forecast to reach 31 C at locations all across the Island.

They passed 30 C Saturday and Sunday. The temperature at Charlottetown Airport reached a high of 30.9 C, an unofficial record for July 24. Environment Canada records show the previous high for a Charlottetown location was 30.7 C in 2001.

The overnight low Sunday was 21.2 C, about 7 C above normal.

The record high for Charlottetown on July 25 is 31.7 C in 1921.

During a heat warning, people should take care when outside during the heat of the day. Be sure to drink plenty of water, check regularly on pets, and also on friends and family members who may not have access to a cool space.

The heat wave is expected to end Tuesday, with a forecast high of 26 C.

Heat warnings for P.E.I. are issued when the expected high tops 28 C, and the overnight low is forecast to remain above 18 C.