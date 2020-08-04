P.E.I. heat wave could carry on into Thursday

Environment Canada has extended the heat warning for Prince Edward Island.

When the heat warning was issued Sunday temperatures were expected to cool Tuesday, but they are now forecast to stay above heat warning guidelines — a high of 28 C and overnight low remaining above 18 C — through Thursday.

A high of 28 C is forecast for Tuesday with a humidex of 35.

CBC meteorologist Jim Abraham said Isaias, which was downgraded to a tropical storm after hitting North Carolina, is keeping temperatures higher as it approaches the Maritimes, but it won't bring much in the way of a storm.

"We'll get a little bit of a southeast to southwest gusty wind tomorrow but nothing really strong," said Abraham.

"I call it breezy. There may be some gusts to 40 to 50 kilometres per hour and a few showers, passing showers, during the day tomorrow, but nothing significant."

During a heat warning Environment Canada recommends avoiding outside activity during the hottest part of the day, and drinking water even before you feel thirsty.

