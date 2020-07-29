Yes, it's hot on P.E.I. this week, but it has been hotter

As P.E.I. approaches the end of another heat wave, Islanders who have been cursing the hot, humid weather may take some comfort in knowing that there have been hotter summers in the past.

Environment Canada's heat warning, in place since Sunday, continues Thursday with a forecast high of 29 C.

The warning is likely to be lifted this evening with an overnight forecast low of 17 C, just below the warning criteria of 18 C. The forecast high for Friday is 24 C, a mere one degree above normal.

Charlottetown has seen an unusual number of days where the temperature has passed 30 C. There have been four, with the first one actually coming in the spring, on June 19. Summerside has seen twice that many. The average for both cities is about one a year.

But 2020 missed the mark for unrelenting heat, according to Environment Canada. That honour goes to 1944, when both Island cities recorded 10 days in the 30 C-plus zone.

Environment Canada records for Charlottetown go back to 1872, and to 1898 for Summerside.

Summerside's total of eight days ranks second, tied with 1949. Charlottetown's summer is well down in the rankings, tied with nine other years for 10th.

For 2020 all this is, of course, so far.

Expect more warmer than normal temperatures

There is more than one way of measuring a hot summer, and it should be noted this particular method could be considered a bit rigid.

For example, the temperature in both Charlottetown and Summerside was within a half degree of 30 C on Wednesday — but by this measure, close doesn't count.

The more typical method is to take the overall average mean temperature, which takes into account both the daytime highs and the warm, muggy nights. When this summer is over, we may find it ranks higher when the mean is used as a measure.

As for what's coming, CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland said there will certainly be some relief from the heat in the near future.

"After the passage of a cold front last night, cooler and less humid air will continue to move in through the day, although it will take some time before it starts to feel less muggy," said Scotland.

"While still warm, Friday will feel noticeably more comfortable and temperatures look to top out below the seasonal average on Saturday."

Long-range forecasts are trickier, but Scotland expects temperatures to warm up again after the cool day on Saturday, and generally be warmer than normal (that is, above 23 C) for the next few weeks.

