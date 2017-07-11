P.E.I. heat wave enters 3rd day

Environment Canada is maintaining a heat warning for all of P.E.I. on Tuesday.

The warning has been in place since Sunday morning. Temperatures could reach 30 C in parts of P.E.I. Tuesday, with a humidex in the high 30s.

Environment Canada says outdoor activities should be scheduled for cooler parts of the day if possible in order to avoid heat stroke. CBC meteorologist Jim Abraham echoes that concern.

"Anyone working outside, people working on roofs and roads and the like, really take lots of breaks and lots of water," said Abraham.

The hot weather is expected to continue Wednesday. A front will roll over the province early Thursday, bringing showers and possibly thundershowers, and cooler temperatures.

