P.E.I. heat wave rolls into 2nd week

Prince Edward Island has received some much needed rain over the last few days, but a heat wave continues and shows no sign of letting up this week.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Island eight days in a row.

Relatively speaking there was a little relief over the weekend. The overnight temperature fell below 20 C on Saturday and Sunday, which had not happened since the previous weekend, and daytime highs were around 27 C, a degree or two cooler than they had been.

But the forecast high for Tuesday is 29 C, and it remains there through Friday.

July has been hot and dry.

The average temperature is more than two degrees above normal, and this July is on track to be the driest of the century.

Just 24.1 mm of rain has fallen this month. The previous low since 2001 was 2015, with 27.8 mm.

More P.E.I. news