P.E.I. heat wave rolls into 2nd week
This July could be driest of the century
Prince Edward Island has received some much needed rain over the last few days, but a heat wave continues and shows no sign of letting up this week.
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Island eight days in a row.
Relatively speaking there was a little relief over the weekend. The overnight temperature fell below 20 C on Saturday and Sunday, which had not happened since the previous weekend, and daytime highs were around 27 C, a degree or two cooler than they had been.
But the forecast high for Tuesday is 29 C, and it remains there through Friday.
July has been hot and dry.
The average temperature is more than two degrees above normal, and this July is on track to be the driest of the century.
Just 24.1 mm of rain has fallen this month. The previous low since 2001 was 2015, with 27.8 mm.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.