Heat warnings issued for all of P.E.I. as Cavendish Beach Music Festival kicks off

With a major outdoor music festival taking place in the Cavendish area over the next three days, Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for all three counties of P.E.I.

Temperatures to hover just under 30 through Saturday, but it will feel hotter

Carolyn Ryan · CBC News ·
Music fans play a beanbag toss game on the music festival grounds.
The 2023 edition of the Cavendish Beach Music Festival got underway Thursday with festival-goers dressing for a hot day. (Aaron Adetuyi/CBC)

The warnings were posted around 4 p.m. AT Thursday, as thousand of fans began to flock into Cavendish Beach Music Festival grounds.

"Temperatures reaching 28 C combined with overnight lows near 18 C are expected for the next day," Environment Canada said. "A period of very warm and humid weather is expected."

Friday will reach 29 degrees — feeling like 36 — though it will be a little cooler near the coast. Saturday's highs are only  forecast to be a degree cooler.

Chart shows heat warnings are issued when two or more days have forecast temperatures of 28 degrees or over, or two or more days are going to feel like 36 or higher due to the humidex.
Here are the conditions that will lead Environment Canada to declare a heat warning. (Jay Scotland/CBC)

"Mother Nature is turning up the heat here on P.E.I.," said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

"With overnight temperatures barely dipping below the 20-degree mark, there will be little relief for Islanders at night.... Warm summer days can be a lot of fun, but please pay attention to your body for potential signs of heat exhaustion this weekend."

Chart shows Friday forecast as sunny and 28 degrees, and Saturday and Sunday at 27 degrees.
The next three days will bring temperatures above the seasonal average. (Jay Scotland/CBC)
