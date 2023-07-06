Heat warnings issued for all of P.E.I. as Cavendish Beach Music Festival kicks off

With a major outdoor music festival taking place in the Cavendish area over the next three days, Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for all three counties of P.E.I.

The warnings were posted around 4 p.m. AT Thursday, as thousand of fans began to flock into Cavendish Beach Music Festival grounds.

"Temperatures reaching 28 C combined with overnight lows near 18 C are expected for the next day," Environment Canada said. "A period of very warm and humid weather is expected."

Friday will reach 29 degrees — feeling like 36 — though it will be a little cooler near the coast. Saturday's highs are only forecast to be a degree cooler.

Here are the conditions that will lead Environment Canada to declare a heat warning. (Jay Scotland/CBC)

"Mother Nature is turning up the heat here on P.E.I.," said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

"With overnight temperatures barely dipping below the 20-degree mark, there will be little relief for Islanders at night.... Warm summer days can be a lot of fun, but please pay attention to your body for potential signs of heat exhaustion this weekend."