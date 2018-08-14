Heat warnings are back in effect across P.E.I.

Temperatures are back up and the heat warnings have returned to P.E.I.

Environment Canada issued heat warnings across the province early Tuesday as a warm air mass settles over the Island.

Temperatures reaching 28 C are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday with tonight's low reaching near 18 C.

"Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place," the weather warning says.

"Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle."​

