Heat warnings are back in effect across P.E.I.
Environment Canada issued heat warnings across the province early Tuesday as a warm air mass settles over the Island.
Temperatures reaching 28 C are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday
Temperatures are back up and the heat warnings have returned to P.E.I.
Temperatures reaching 28 C are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday with tonight's low reaching near 18 C.
"Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place," the weather warning says.
"Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle."
