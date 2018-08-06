Heat warning: Expect it to feel like 40 C across the Maritimes

A heat warning is once again in effect for the Maritimes, but this time Environment Canada expects the temperatures to rise above 40 C across the region.

A warm, humid air mass is moving into the Maritimes and remain until Thursday, according to the national weather service, with humidex temperatures expected to sit between the high 30s and low 40s.

The following is a summary of the weather warnings from the three provinces:

In Prince Edward Island, daytime highs of 28 C to 30 C are expected with humidex values reaching up to 41 C.

New Brunswick will peak between 29 C to 32 C, with slightly cooler temperatures expected along parts of the Fundy coast. The humidex values, however, will make it feel like 37 C to 42 C.

The Nova Scotia mainland will see highs of 29 C to 32 C, which could feel more like 40 C thanks to the humidity. Cape Breton should remain a few degrees cooler.

The weather service suggests scheduling outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day. (Navneet Pall/CBC)

The national weather service urges people to drink plenty of water and stay in a cool place and to "never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle."​​

More P.E.I. news