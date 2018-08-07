Humidex on P.E.I. forecast to break 40

It's been a hot summer on P.E.I., and Tuesday could turn out to be the hottest day yet.

A heat warning from Environment Canada is in effect, with temperatures across the Island forecast to hit 31 C, with a humidex of 41.

Heat warnings came back on for P.E.I. on Monday. Islanders got a one-day break from the warnings on Sunday. That followed 13 straight days of Environment Canada warnings about unusual heat.

During that stretch the hottest day was Aug. 1, when the temperature hit 29.9 C, a full degree below Tuesday's forecast high. The hottest day of the summer so far was July 4, at 30.1 C.

July was on average 2.3 C warmer than normal at Charlottetown Airport, and 1.6 C above normal in Summerside.

More P.E.I. news