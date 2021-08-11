How Islanders and visitors plan to beat the P.E.I. heat

With a heat warning coming into effect Thursday, people across the province are looking for ways to beat the heat.

From Thursday to Saturday, daytime temperatures on P.E.I. could range from 27 to 29 C, with a humidex of 34 to 37.

"On a hot summer day, you can catch me on the way to Brackley Beach, Blooming Point, really any beach," said A.J. O'Dea, who is from Newfoundland and Labrador but now lives on the Island.

"Deep water, big waves."

Environment Canada is asking Islanders to drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty, stay in a cool place and never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Other Islanders and visitors also offered their tips and suggestions for beating the summer heat.

"Iced coffee all the way and cool jazz on Victoria Row. That's what we're doing," said Patrick Nabuurs.

"We're a jazz quartet. We play six nights a week here on the Victoria stage. We have bass, drums, saxophone and guitar. It's a lot of fun."

For Mikayla Fournier, there is no better way to stay cool than having fun at the splash pad.

"Well, my mom and dad and my sister brought me here to play at Victoria Park. I'm having the best day of my life here," she said.

"Come to Victoria Park, and if it doesn't help, go to Cow's ice cream."

Irene Healey has just arrived to P.E.I. from Halifax, her first trip in four years. Cow's was also her first stop.

"We're on our way to Dalvay by the Sea, my favourite place," she said.

"So we're going to have a dip in the ocean."

Joe Crone also just arrived to the Island for his son's wedding, happy to escape the heat and humidity of Newmarket, Ont.

"It's got a little breeze, so it's not too bad, but I did have my one yearly Popsicle today. Banana, obviously," he said.

"Get sweaty. Go bike riding, jump in the ocean, do it. You've got to do it. Don't hide. We're Canadian, right? We wait all year for three months, so get out there."

