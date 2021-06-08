Heat warning still on, more records expected to fall

P.E.I. is expecting another day with temperatures passing 30 C, hot enough to break more records across the province.

Environment Canada has had a heat warning in effect for Monday and Tuesday.

At 28.2 C, the temperature was almost 2 C over the previous record in Summerside on Monday. The hottest community was Tignish at 33 C.

"We haven't seen 30-degree temperatures in early June in a very long time," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

Simpkin is forecasting another 30 C Tuesday. That would be a couple of degrees above the current records. The Charlottetown record for June 8 was 27.8 C, set in 1922, and in Summerside it was 27.2 C in 1973.

The temperature will peak early on the Island Tuesday, around noon, with a change in the weather coming in the afternoon.

"The clouds will be on the increase today so that's going to hold our temperatures back, but that humid air mass is in play this morning," said Simpkin.

"We do have chances for scattered showers, even a risk of a thunderstorm, as we go into the afternoon and into the early evening."

Those showers will break the heat. The high Wednesday will be 18 C with some continuing showers, and on Thursday the temperature will reach only 14 C.

More from CBC P.E.I.