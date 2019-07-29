Heat warning remains for all of P.E.I.
Humidex forecast in mid-30s
Environment Canada has kept a heat warning in place for Prince Edward Island Monday.
The province was also under a heat warning Sunday.
The temperature Monday is expected to reach 28 C, with a humidex in the mid-30s. CBC meteorologist Jim Abraham said part of the problem is that the temperature did not cool down that much overnight.
"That's part of the reason Environment Canada puts out the heat warning," said Abraham.
"If homes and your body don't get a chance to cool off overnight, then you get hit with more heat and humidity during the day, then it becomes even more uncomfortable and hazardous."
The temperature bottomed out at 18 C in Charlottetown and did not fall below 20 in some places, he said. Despite the heat, there could be some showers on the Island through the middle of the day.
Getting hotter still
Environment Canada advises people to take care while being active outdoors, whether at work or play, during a heat warning. Take regular breaks from the heat and stay hydrated. Schedule outdoor activities during cooler parts of the day if possible.
Abraham expects the weather to get even hotter on Tuesday, with an overnight low of 20 C and parts of the province hitting 31 C during the day.
Wednesday could be similar. Late that day or early Thursday showers or thundershowers should bring in some cooler weather.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Island Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.