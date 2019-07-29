Heat warning remains for all of P.E.I.

Environment Canada has kept a heat warning in place for Prince Edward Island Monday.

The province was also under a heat warning Sunday.

The temperature Monday is expected to reach 28 C, with a humidex in the mid-30s. CBC meteorologist Jim Abraham said part of the problem is that the temperature did not cool down that much overnight.

"That's part of the reason Environment Canada puts out the heat warning," said Abraham.

"If homes and your body don't get a chance to cool off overnight, then you get hit with more heat and humidity during the day, then it becomes even more uncomfortable and hazardous."

The temperature bottomed out at 18 C in Charlottetown and did not fall below 20 in some places, he said. Despite the heat, there could be some showers on the Island through the middle of the day.

Getting hotter still

Environment Canada advises people to take care while being active outdoors, whether at work or play, during a heat warning. Take regular breaks from the heat and stay hydrated. Schedule outdoor activities during cooler parts of the day if possible.

Abraham expects the weather to get even hotter on Tuesday, with an overnight low of 20 C and parts of the province hitting 31 C during the day.

Wednesday could be similar. Late that day or early Thursday showers or thundershowers should bring in some cooler weather.

