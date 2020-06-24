Hot weather forecast for P.E.I. extended into Thursday
Heat warning started Monday afternoon, could continue to late Thursday
Prince Edward Islanders can expect the heat warning for the Island to continue into late Thursday.
The warning was put into place Monday afternoon, the second in a week. The provincial criteria for a heat warning is a high of 28 C during the day and an overnight low of 18 C.
CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin is expecting 29 C Wednesday, 18 C overnight, and the forecast for Thursday has been bumped up to 29 C as well.
The forecast is for only small relief on Friday, with an overnight low Thursday of 17 C and high of 27 C Friday, both marginally below the heat warning criteria.
"Our next best chance for rain is Saturday going into Sunday," said Simpkin.
"It is dry."
The fire weather index is high for all of P.E.I., and burn permits are suspended.
During a heat warning, you should avoid outside activity during the hottest time of day, and drink plenty of fluids.
With files from Island Morning
