Heat warning in effect for all of P.E.I.

Another spell of hot weather is rolling over P.E.I., and Environment Canada has issued a heat warning.

Heat warnings are issued for the province when daytime highs are forecast to exceed 28 C, and overnight lows provide little relief, falling to no more than 18 C.

Those conditions are expected to hold for much of the rest of the week.

Tuesday: High 28 C, low 18 C.

Wednesday: High 29 C, low 20 C.

Thursday: High 27 C, low 18 C.

While clouds are forecast to roll in Friday, the temperature is still expected to reach 26 C.

Normal highs for the end of June are around 21 C.

This is the second round of heat in the last week. On Thursday and Friday daytime highs were over 29 C, and Friday's 30.9 C set a record for a June 19.

With the current forecast Tuesday's and Wednesday's temperatures will not reach record levels.

The fire weather index across P.E.I. is high, suspending burn permits.

During a heat warning, Environment Canada recommends avoiding outside activity during the warmest part of the day, and drinking lots of water.

