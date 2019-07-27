Environment Canada issues heat warning for all of P.E.I.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for all of P.E.I. for the rest of the weekend.

Humidex values reaching 35 are expected on Sunday, says the weather agency's website.

Temperatures on Saturday were 27-30 C range. Overnight lows are not expected to drop below 18 C.

It is expected to reach 28 C inland on Sunday.

Warm and humid conditions are forecast into the middle of the week. Humidex values reaching 36 are possible for Tuesday and Wednesday.

