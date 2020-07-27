Heat warning issued for P.E.I.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning on P.E.I. for at least the next two days.

Temperatures could reach up to 30 C with a humidex of 36 Tuesday, Wednesday and possibly Thursday, the national weather service said.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Overnight temperatures are expected to stay above 20 C.

Cooler conditions will return for the end of the week, Environment Canada said.

It is reminding people to drink plenty of water, stay in a cool place and not to leave children or pets inside a parked vehicle.

