Heat warning issued for P.E.I. starting Thursday
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for P.E.I.
Daytime temperatures could range from 27 to 29 C, with a humidex of 34 to 37
From Thursday to Saturday daytime temperatures could range from 27 to 29 C, with a humidex of 34 to 37.
Environment Canada says the hot and humid conditions are the result of an approaching air mass. The highest temperatures will be reached in non-coastal areas.
It recommends people stay hydrated and not to leave people or pets inside parked vehicles.
Temperatures will get cooler on Saturday night.
