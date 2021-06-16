Heat warning issued for P.E.I. starting Thursday

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for P.E.I.

From Thursday to Saturday daytime temperatures could range from 27 to 29 C, with a humidex of 34 to 37.

Environment Canada says the hot and humid conditions are the result of an approaching air mass. The highest temperatures will be reached in non-coastal areas.

It recommends people stay hydrated and not to leave people or pets inside parked vehicles.

Temperatures will get cooler on Saturday night.

More from CBC P.E.I.