Heat warnings in effect for all of P.E.I.

Heat warnings are in effect across all three counties on P.E.I. as a period of warm, humid weather rolls into the province.

The timespan for the warning is Thursday through Sunday with maximum daytime temperatures ranging from 28 C to 30 C, with a humidex range of 34-38.

Overnight temperatures are expected to range from 18 C to 20 C.

Temperatures are expected to turn cooler Sunday evening, Environment Canada says.

CBC News meteorologist Ryan Snoddon's map of heat warnings across the region. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

"Temperatures for Thursday, Friday and the weekend will be in the high 20s near 30 for most areas, with cooler temperatures along the coast," said CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon.



"Humidex values will be into the mid-high 30s, with the most oppressive humidity set for Thursday night and Friday. The humidity is looking set to ease somewhat throughout the day on Saturday, but the relief will be short-lived as muggy air looks set to return again on Sunday.



"Nighttime temperatures will bring little relief with lows in the high teens and low 20s. Try to stay cool any way you can and watch for signs of heat stroke and dehydration.