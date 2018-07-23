Heat warning issued across P.E.I.

As temperatures are expected to soar on Monday, Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Prince Edward Island.

A very warm and humid air mass has settled over the province and will likely remain until at least Wednesday, the national weather service said.

"Temperatures will climb to the upper 20s today and again on Tuesday and this combined with high humidity will give humidex values of 35 C or higher for most of Prince Edward Island on both days," the warning said.

Environment Canada said there may be some relief on Thursday as some clouds and rain are expected to follow the warm air mass — though humidity will remain high.​

Although, the weather service is asking people to check on older family, friends and neighbours and to make sure everyone is drinking enough water.

