Skip to Main Content
Heat warning issued across P.E.I.

Heat warning issued across P.E.I.

A very warm and humid air mass has settled over the Maritimes and will likely remain until at least Wednesday, the national weather service said.

Humidex values expected to reach 35 C or higher over most of P.E.I. for next 2 days

CBC News ·
Environment Canada said there may be some relief on Thursday as cloud and some rain are expected to follow the warm air mass, though humidity will remain high.​ (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

As temperatures are expected to soar on Monday, Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Prince Edward Island.

A very warm and humid air mass has settled over the province and will likely remain until at least Wednesday, the national weather service said.

"Temperatures will climb to the upper 20s today and again on Tuesday and this combined with high humidity will give humidex values of 35 C or higher for most of Prince Edward Island on both days," the warning said.

Environment Canada said there may be some relief on Thursday as some clouds and rain are expected to follow the warm air mass — though humidity will remain high.​

Although, the weather service is asking people to check on older family, friends and neighbours and to make sure everyone is drinking enough water.

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

External Links

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us