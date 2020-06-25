Heat warning ended on P.E.I., but it's still hot

Temperatures will be well above normal for the end of June on Thursday, but it will fall just short of the criteria for a heat warning.

Environment Canada has ended a heat warning that began Monday afternoon.

Overnight temperatures did not fall below 20 C, but with clouds and showers in the forecast for Thursday morning the temperature is not expected to rise above 27 C during the day. That's just short of the 28 C criteria for a heating warning, but well above the normal temperature of 21 C for a June 25.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said with the dampness in the air it is still going to feel hot, with a humidex of 32.

"Still take your precautions, even though there are no heat warnings," said Simpkin.

That means drinking lots of water, and avoiding outside activities during the hottest part of the day.

Scattered showers

The forecast showers will be welcomed by plants, Simpkin said.

"It might not be as much as they want but at least we have rain chances back into the forecast and that is certainly some good news," she said.

The showers will be scattered, she said, and will probably not hit all parts of the Island.

The fire weather index is high across P.E.I.

