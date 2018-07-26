Showers forecast, but heat warning stands

An Environment Canada heat warning was issued for P.E.I. for the fourth day in a row Thursday, despite a forecast of rain, and there is little sign of an end in sight.

The warning sees the humidex approaching 35 again. Forecast high temperatures through to next Wednesday are 25 C or higher. If that forecast holds, it will mean 13 days in a row of above average temperatures.

The showers forecast Thursday are badly needed, but will probably not be enough for farmers.

The 13 mm of rain down so far this month is just 16 per cent of the monthly average. Between four and eight millimetres is forecast for the next 24 hours.

