Heat takes toll on P.E.I. businesses, people

The heat P.E.I. has experienced the last couple of days is forcing some businesses to make changes.

The Island is under a heat warning for the second day in a row.

The Sou-West Bar and Grill in New London, P.E.I., closed early the last two nights because of heat in the kitchen — before supper on Sunday and at 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

'Pretty much unbearable'

Executive chef Joanne Coles said some of the kitchen staff were suffering from the heat.

Charlottetown busker Alex Matheson has been drinking a lot of water to manage the heat. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"Oh my gosh, it's like working inside of a volcano. There's a lot of smoke coming from the grill, pots and pans and it just fires up so much heat and energy in here," Coles said. "It's pretty much unbearable."

It's not too bad in the mornings, she said, but that changes later in the day.

"By five our energy is pretty much zapped. There's not a whole lot of life left in us."

More breaks at soccer camp

The heat is also affecting the Challenge Soccer Camp in Cornwall this week. Players are taking three breaks a game instead of one, and the camp will end early if things get too unbearable.

The Challenger Soccer Camp is having players take three breaks a game due to the heat. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"It gets pretty hot. Yesterday I drank three litres of water," said player Ben Wohlgemut.

Alex Matheson is making a living this summer strumming his guitar in downtown Charlottetown. It's been tough the last couple of days, he said.

"There's only so much you can take before you have to pack it in. It's just so hot, especially in town," he said.

"You gotta stick to the shade and drink lots of water."

