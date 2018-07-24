Heat warning remains in effect for P.E.I.

That warm, humid air mass that settled over the region isn't ready to leave just yet.

Environment Canada stayed its heat warning across P.E.I. on Tuesday, as humidex values near 36 C or higher will persist Tuesday and Wednesday.

The temperatures Tuesday evening will still remain warm, ranging between 18 C to 21 C overnight.

But, Thursday showers may break up the heat altogether.

Stay hydrated out there, Environment Canada says. (Bianca Grueneberg/Shutterstock )

"On Thursday, cloud and scattered showers will move into the region providing some relief from the high temperatures, but the humidity will still remain high," the national weather service said.

Environment Canada urges people to check on older family, friends and neighbours during heat warnings, to make sure they are cool and hydrated.

The weather service also recommended seeking a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath or an air-conditioned spot like a public building.

