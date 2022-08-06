Heat warning in effect for all of P.E.I. this weekend

There is a heat warning in effect for all of P.E.I. for Saturday and Sunday.

Environment Canada says temperatures on Saturday are expected to reach between 28 and 31 C, with humidex values of 32 to 39. It will be cooler on parts of the coast.

Overnight temperatures will be 18-21 C.

The warning will remain in place through Sunday. Environment Canada is forecasting there will be high temperatures and humidity over the next several days, with the highest values expected for Sunday.

The national forecaster says Islanders should drink plenty of water while keeping all outdoor activities to the coolest parts of the day.