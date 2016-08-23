P.E.I. heat wave could bring storms Friday

There are thunderstorms in the forecast as P.E.I. enters the second day of a heat wave Friday.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for all of P.E.I. on Thursday morning. That warning is expected to stay in effect until Monday.

The forecast high for Friday is 28 C, but clouds are expected to roll in around midday with a risk of thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. That risk will carry on into the evening.

Overnight temperatures are not expected to drop below 18 C.

Heat warnings are issued when the forecast shows daytime highs above 28 C and lows above 18 C. On Thursday the temperature peaked at 29.4 C. At 5 a.m. it was still above 20 C.

On Saturday the high is forecasted to be 28 C, with an overnight low of 21 C. Sunday could see the thermometer hit 30 C. The heat is forecast to end Monday, with a high of just 20 C.

During a heat warning you should take care during physical activity outdoors. Drink lots of water and try to take breaks in air-conditioned spaces.