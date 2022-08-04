Heat warning issued for all of P.E.I.

Prince Edward Islanders are being warned to be careful with outdoor activities, and to stay hydrated.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning Thursday morning for all three counties. That warning is expected to continue through the weekend.

The temperature is forecast to reach 29 C Thursday, 28 C on Friday and Saturday, and climb to 30 C on Sunday before the arrival of a cold front on Monday.

HEAT WARNING in effect for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEI</a> and is expected to remain in place through Sunday. If you need to be active or work outdoors, take lots of breaks, stay well hydrated and remember that pets are susceptible to heat illness as well. Advisory details here: <a href="https://t.co/YJd3O273qm">https://t.co/YJd3O273qm</a> <a href="https://t.co/rOM8bK3tc0">pic.twitter.com/rOM8bK3tc0</a> —@JayScotland

Heat warnings are issued on P.E.I. when daytime highs are expected to pass 28 C, but equally important is the overnight low, which has to be forecast to not fall below 18 C.

The temperature could dip below that Friday night, reaching 17 C, but is not expected to fall below a sultry 21 C Saturday night.

During a heat warning you should limit vigorous activity outside, and seek out opportunities to cool off, either in the water or in an air-conditioned space. It is also important to drink lots of liquids to keep your body hydrated.