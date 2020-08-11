Heat warning extended to Friday
Some rain possible Wednesday night
It will be Friday before Prince Edward Islanders can expect any relief from this week's heat wave.
Environment Canada has renewed its heat warning for all of P.E.I.
The forecast Tuesday morning shows overnight temperatures will remain above the benchmark 18 C through Thursday night. Daytime highs are forecast to hit 30 C Tuesday and Wednesday, and 29 C on Thursday.
CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said despite the heat there is a possibility of some rain for farmers desperate for a little moisture for their fields.
"We do have some chances for some rain coming our way Wednesday night into Thursday," said Simpkin.
"It doesn't look great but it's the best opportunity for rain that we're going to see for a while."
The Canadian Drought Monitor, updated Monday, shows about half the Island — from Charlottetown to Alberton — in severe drought. Most of the rest of the Island is in moderate drought with the exception of eastern Kings County, which is abnormally dry.
During a heat wave, Environment Canada recommends avoiding outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day, and drinking lots of water.
