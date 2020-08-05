P.E.I. heat warning expected to end Thursday
A heat warning, in effect for P.E.I. since Sunday, is expected to continue into Thursday.
Temperature will remain high despite showers
The temperature is forecast to climb to 29 C Wednesday, despite showers, with a humidex of 36. Overnight temperatures are not expected to fall below 20 C.
Heat warnings are issued for daytime temperatures above 28 C and night temperatures that remain above 18 C.
The temperature Thursday is forecast to top out at 27 C.
During a heat warning, Environment Canada recommends avoiding activity outside during the hottest part of the day and drinking lots of water.
