P.E.I. heat warning expected to end Thursday

A heat warning, in effect for P.E.I. since Sunday, is expected to continue into Thursday.

The temperature is forecast to climb to 29 C Wednesday, despite showers, with a humidex of 36. Overnight temperatures are not expected to fall below 20 C.

Heat warnings are issued for daytime temperatures above 28 C and night temperatures that remain above 18 C.

The temperature Thursday is forecast to top out at 27 C.

During a heat warning, Environment Canada recommends avoiding activity outside during the hottest part of the day and drinking lots of water.

