All of P.E.I. under heat warning until Tuesday
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Prince, Queens and Kings Counties on Prince Edward Island.
The warning, issued Sunday morning, runs until Tuesday.
Environment Canada says a hot and humid air mass will remain in place over the next couple of days, with the humidex at its peak on Monday.
Islanders should expect to see temperatures of up to 29 C with the humidex reaching 38.
Environment Canada is reminding people that the risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion, is highest for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.
