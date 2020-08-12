P.E.I. heat wave enters 4th day

Prince Edward Islanders looking for relief from the hot weather will have to wait a couple of more days.

Environment Canada has renewed the heat warning for all of P.E.I.

The 30 C forecast for Charlottetown is 7 C above normal for this time of year.

Summerside has seen temperatures above the daytime high criteria of 28 C 11 days in a row, with four of those days in excess of 30 C. Fortunately, most nights have fallen below the warning criteria of 18 C.

Environment Canada recommends avoiding outside activity during the hottest part of the day during a heat warning, and drinking lots of water.

P.E.I. could see some showers Wednesday night and Thursday morning, which are much needed for farmers' fields.

The cold front associated with those showers is not expected to bring temperatures below the warning criteria until Friday, when the forecast high is 23 C.

