Heat warning forecast to continue into Thursday
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for all of P.E.I.
Temperatures could start to cool Thursday night
CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said daytime highs on P.E.I. typically start to get lower in August, but 2020 doesn't seem to be getting the message.
"It doesn't know that it's supposed to be cooling down this time of year," said Simpkin.
"Our temperatures will hover right around 30 degrees."
Heat warning criteria for P.E.I. is 28 C during the day and overnight lows no higher than 18 C. The forecast is for temperatures as high as 31 C on Wednesday, and overnight lows in the 20s for the next three nights.
During heat warnings Environment Canada recommends avoiding activity outside during the hottest part of the day and drinking lots of water.
With files from Island Morning
