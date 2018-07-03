Heat warning could break records on P.E.I.

A two-day heat wave forecast for P.E.I. starting Monday will likely see records fall.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for both days.

The temperature is expected to reach 31 C on Monday and 30 C on Tuesday, and with the humidex could feel as hot as 34 C. While it is still spring on the calendar, these are peak summertime temperatures for P.E.I., and CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said Islanders should take the same precautions that they would in July or August.

"Put all your summertime rules in order. Drink plenty of water, if you're going to be out and about, you know, the sunscreen, cover up, light-coloured clothes, all those rules apply," said Simpkin.

"It's a good day to perhaps soak your feet in the cold water and try to stay cool. Stay in the shade if you can."

As hot as it's going to be, Charlottetown could fall short of a record temperature for a June 7. That was set in 1930 when the temperature climbed to 31.1 C.

The temperature record for a June 8, however, is forecast to be broken.

That record was set in 1922, with a temperature of 27.8 C.

Temperatures will turn around Wednesday, returning to the high teens, which is normal for this time of year.

Despite the sweltering start to the week, there is also a risk of frost overnight Thursday.

