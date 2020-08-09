Heat warning issued on P.E.I. until Wednesday
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Prince, Queens and Kings Counties.
Temperatures expected to reach 30 C with the humidex reaching near 35
Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for Prince, Queens and Kings Counties until Wednesday.
Islanders can expect temperatures up to 30 C with a humidex near 35.
Cooler temperatures are anticipated along parts of the coast.
Environment Canada recommends drinking plenty of water even before feeling thirsty and staying in a cool place.
Temperatures are forecast to turn cooler on Thursday.
Heat warnings have also been issued for New Brunswick.
