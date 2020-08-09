Heat warning issued on P.E.I. until Wednesday

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for Prince, Queens and Kings Counties until Wednesday.

Islanders can expect temperatures up to 30 C with a humidex near 35.

Cooler temperatures are anticipated along parts of the coast.

Environment Canada recommends drinking plenty of water even before feeling thirsty and staying in a cool place.

Temperatures are forecast to turn cooler on Thursday.

Heat warnings have also been issued for New Brunswick.

