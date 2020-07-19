Heat warning issued for P.E.I.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning on P.E.I. for Sunday and Monday.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Maximum daytime temperatures for P.E.I. Sunday are expected to reach 30 C, with a humidex of 37.

Environment Canada recommends drinking plenty of water even before feeling thirsty and staying in a cool place.

Cooler temperatures are forecast for Tuesday.

Heat warnings have also been issued for Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

More from CBC P.E.I.