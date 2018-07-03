Heat warning issued for all of P.E.I.

With temperatures around 30 C expected for the next couple of days, Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for all of Prince Edward Island.

The temperature started warm Thursday, with an overnight low of 15 C at Charlottetown Airport, and CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin expects it will get up to 29 C in the afternoon.

"I'm not going to be surprised if we see a temperature that comes in at 30 here or there or even for that matter getting there at the airport in Charlottetown," said Simpkin.

"We're going for it. We're going for those record highs."

The highest temperature recorded for June 18 in Charlottetown was 31.1 C in 1949.

The record for June 19 seems, at this point, likely to fall. That was 28.0 C in 1991. Simpkin is calling for 30 C on Friday.

The breaking of wider temperature records is in reach. The hottest June day ever was June 29, 1994, when it got to 32.2 C. The hottest day ever on P.E.I. was 34.4 C set on July 12 of that same year.

The hot weather Thursday will come with some wind, 30 km/h gusting to 50. Those winds will continue overnight, becoming light around midday Friday.

During a heat warning, Environment Canada recommends keeping hydrated, drinking water even when you're not feeling thirsty, and avoiding outside activities during the warmest part of the day.

