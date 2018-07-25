P.E.I. heat warning extended to 3rd day

Prince Edward Islanders are being warned to take extra precautions Wednesday as an Environment Canada heat warning continues.

The temperature is expected to reach 29 C, with a humidex of 37. A breeze will provide some relief, with winds at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

This is the third day in a row for the warning. Temperatures at Charlottetown Airport maxed out at 29.1 C Tuesday and 28.7 C Monday, both days hotter than the hottest of 2017.

"There is little relief over the next few days. Clouds and possible showers may help a bit on Thursday but daytime temperatures look to remain in the mid to high 20s through the weekend with humidex values over 30," said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

A hot month

After a remarkably cold June, Island weather has taken a sharp turn, with temperatures well above normal.

On average, July is the hottest month of the year on P.E.I. with a daily high of 23.3 C. So far this month it has been 25.2 C.

It has also been dry. A mere 13 mm of rain has fallen.

The average for July is 79.9 mm. The forecast through to the end of the month calls for just a couple of showery days.

