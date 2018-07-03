Skip to Main Content
Heat warning in effect on P.E.I.
New

Heat warning in effect on P.E.I.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for all three counties on P.E.I.

Humidex values expected to reach 39

CBC News ·
Inland areas can expect temperatures of about 30 C and a humidex value of 39.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for all three counties on P.E.I.

The agency says the highest inland temperatures are expected to be about 30 C with a humidex value of 39.

Coastal areas can expect lower temperatures.

Environment Canada says humidity is expected to drop slightly Wednesday, but above normal temperatures and humidity are forecasted into Friday. 

"Extreme heat affects everyone," the agency warned. "Shade yourself with an umbrella or a wide-brimmed hat. Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle."

The P.E.I. Public Library tweeted that people are welcome to use their air conditioned buildings to get away from the heat. 

A heat warning is put into effect when weather conditions increase the risk of heat-related illnesses like heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us