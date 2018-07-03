Heat warning in effect on P.E.I.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for all three counties on P.E.I.

The agency says the highest inland temperatures are expected to be about 30 C with a humidex value of 39.

Coastal areas can expect lower temperatures.

Environment Canada says humidity is expected to drop slightly Wednesday, but above normal temperatures and humidity are forecasted into Friday.

"Extreme heat affects everyone," the agency warned. "Shade yourself with an umbrella or a wide-brimmed hat. Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle."

It's going to be a hot day. Everyone is welcome to enjoy our air conditioning at the <a href="https://twitter.com/ChtownPE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChtownPE</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ConfedCentre?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ConfedCentre</a> Public Library! <a href="https://t.co/5CcuK0AkvU">pic.twitter.com/5CcuK0AkvU</a> —@PEILibrary

The P.E.I. Public Library tweeted that people are welcome to use their air conditioned buildings to get away from the heat.

A heat warning is put into effect when weather conditions increase the risk of heat-related illnesses like heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

