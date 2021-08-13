P.E.I. long-term care homes keeping seniors cool during heat warning

It's been a hot and humid past couple of days on P.E.I. and some Islanders may be wondering about loved ones in long-term care homes.

The Mount Continuing Care Community in Charlottetown checks on residents more often when the heat hits — mostly making sure seniors are staying hydrated — especially residents who have trouble communicating, says Lindsay Dickieson, administrator with the care home.

"I think we're getting used to the process of what we have to do to keep our residents cool. But I don't know if any of us really get used to these hot, sticky days," she said.

There is air conditioning in some areas but not all. The main ventilation system for the entire building dehumidifies, but doesn't chill the air, so cold spots have been set up through the care home, Dickieson said.

"We do have AC units throughout, whether they're a household-type unit that you would put in a window or whether they're the heat pump AC style unit that you see. So we do have certain areas like our activity room that we can chill for the residents if they want an even cooler area to be in," she said.

"We do have the odd resident who does have AC set up with a portable unit in their room."

Staff at The Mount have been giving out cool treats, such as ice pops, to residents. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Staff is also encouraging residents to keep windows shut and blinds closed to prevent cool air from escaping and hot air from coming in, Dickieson said.

Workers at the home will also go around room to room with a lemonade cart and other treats on hot days.

"Sometimes it's Popsicles, some of those fun things as part of activities," Dickieson said. "They certainly get to every resident to make sure they are offered something that's cool, but also a little bit fun."

The Canadian Red Cross on P.E.I. is also keeping an eye on the heat and how it may affect seniors.

Canadian Red Cross tips on preventing heat-related emergencies:

Drink plenty of cool fluids, even if you do not feel thirsty, but avoid caffeine and alcohol, which can cause dehydration.

Avoid being outside during the hottest part of the day.

Wear light, loose clothing to let air circulate and heat escape and always wear a hat.

Apply sunscreen, as sunburned skin reduces the body's ability to cool itself.

Slow down your activities as it gets hotter and don't work, exercise, or play for too long and take frequent breaks in a cool area or in the shade.

Seniors, people with chronic illnesses such as heart disease and people taking certain medications can become ill in hot humid weather more quickly than healthy adults, officials with Red Cross said in an email to CBC.

Symptoms of a heat-related illness can include headache, weakness, nausea and vomiting. If you suspect someone is suffering a heat-related illness, call 911, said Red Cross officials.

More tips can be found on the Canadian Red Cross website.

More from CBC P.E.I.