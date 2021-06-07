Heat records broken on P.E.I. Monday

Temperature records were broken in both Charlottetown and Summerside Monday as a heat wave enveloped P.E.I.

"Record-breaking heat today here on the Island," said CBC P.E.I. meteorologist Jay Scotland.

"Charlottetown broke a longstanding daily record for June 7 of 28.3 C set back in 1922, with today's temperature of 30.1," said Scotland.

"Summerside also surpassed a previous daytime high record of 26.5 C set in 1991 with today reaching 28.2."

Tignish had the highest temparature of the day, at 33 C.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Monday and Tuesday, asking Islanders to be aware of an elevated risk of heat illnesses.

Many people were out basking in the warm temperatures, including at Brackley Beach.

"It feels like we have a little bit of freedom, again, to be honest," said Heather Houston, who was at the beach with her daughter.

"I think it's just one of those first days where it feels like summer and everybody's excited."

Ernie Cheverie was enjoying an ice cream cone on the boardwalk at Victoria Park in Charlottetown.

"I find it relaxing. It's like you're away from the world here, all of a sudden," said Cheverie.

Norm MacDonell, who was walking on the boardwalk, said he takes precautions in this kind of heat.

"When you're older, like me, UV is very, very much a problem. So getting my sunscreen on and wearing the hat makes a difference," said MacDonell.

Many people were out enjoying the sun and warmth, including at Victoria Park in Charlottetown. (Laura Meader/CBC)

The P.E.I. Humane Society warned Islanders about not leaving their pets in a hot car on a day like today.

"We're always concerned about animals in vehicles, that's one of the calls that we get most frequently this time of year," said Ashley MacLeod, development and communications coordinator for the humane society.

"The heat inside your vehicle can increase very rapidly, especially on a day like today … you shouldn't be taking your animal out in your vehicle if you can at all avoid it," she said.

Tuesday is expected to feel the same as today, with a maximum of 31 C.

Temperatures will turn around Wednesday, returning to the high teens, which is normal for this time of year.

Despite the sweltering start to the week, there is also a risk of frost overnight Thursday.

More from CBC P.E.I.