P.E.I. government adds 8 more installers to assist heat pump program
About 1,600 free heat pumps have been installed
The P.E.I. government has added eight more contractors to those who install free heat pumps for eligible Islanders, bringing the total to 11.
The additional installers will help the province meet the growing demand for the heat pumps, which are offered to Island residents who have a household income of less than $55,000 and the assessed value of their home does not exceed $300,000.
Derek Ellis, director of the sustainability division with the P.E.I. Department of Environment Energy and Climate Action, said about 1,600 of the free heat pumps have been installed.
There is also an ongoing rebate program for other homeowners who exceed the income threshold. Ellis said they issued 4,000 rebates last year and are on pace to exceed that number this year.
Anytime you know we have multiple levels of government sort of offering similar programs, I think it gets confusing for the public.— Derek Ellis
Last week, a pilot program was announced providing interest-free loans up to $30,000 for Island residents trying to make their homes more energy efficient.
There are also federal incentives. Ellis said he is hoping an agreement can be reached by February or March with the federal government to streamline the programs.
"Anytime … we have multiple levels of government sort of offering similar programs, I think it gets confusing for the public," he said.
"So ideally what we're aiming toward is sort of a co-delivery where we're delivering the federal program on their behalf. We're not there yet, but I think both sides want to get there."
Last month, the province announced Island community centres can access up to $20,000 toward the purchase and installation of heat pumps to upgrade their facilities.
With files from Angela Walker
