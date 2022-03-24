Allegations of wrong treatment, rudeness explored at P.E.I. psychiatrist's hearing

Doctor-guardian communications came under the microscope Thursday at a Charlottetown hearing into allegations of professional misconduct by an Island psychiatrist.

Dr. Arvind Singh of Summerside is the focus of the College of Physicians and Surgeons hearing.

It is looking into an official complaint about his care of Laurel Hurst at the Prince County Hospital's psychiatric ward for 15 months starting in early 2017.

"I don't have enough fingers and toes to count the number of times I objected to the treatment she was receiving," her father Stephen Hurst told the hearing Thursday.

Hurst laid the complaint on behalf of his adult daughter, who has been declared incompetent to speak or act for herself because of the ravages of Huntington's disease.

Her father is Laurel's legal guardian. He says Singh's management of her case was cruel and inappropriate given the fact that she has a degenerative neurological disease, not a mental illness.

No history with Huntington's?

He also said Singh told him he had never treated a patient with Huntington's disease before. In contrast, Hurst had lost his wife Glenda to the disease, and had another adult daughter living with the hereditary condition in Ontario. He knew how to defuse Laurel's frequent emotional meltdowns because he had been doing it for years.

Yet Hurst said Singh refused to listen to the family about what worked and didn't work with Laurel, in particular when they objected to him decreasing her methadone dosage and locking her in the psychiatric ward's secure room for hours at a time.

Laurel's Huntington's disease is complicated by several factors, including chronic opioid dependency, which is being treated with methadone treatments her father says will continue for the remainder of her life.

Laurel Hurst has Huntington's disease. Her father contends her treatment by Dr. Arvind Singh in 2017 and 2018 was inappropriate and harmful. The P.E.I. College of Physicians and Surgeons began hearings into Singh's conduct this week. (Wedgewood Manor )

The family was also upset by lesser matters. For example, hospital staff said Laurel couldn't put pages from her colouring book on the wall of her hospital room, claiming they posed a fire risk.

"You are welcome to take Laurel home if you don't like what we're doing," Singh allegedly told Hurst, many times.

"We were gobsmacked," Hurst testified. "He said it many times, even in front of her. It planted the seed in her mind, and to this day, at Wedgewood Manor, she thinks she can go home."

'Your attitude sucks'

Hurst acknowledged that he considers himself a Type A personality and occasionally did not remain calm when talking to Singh about Laurel — especially after finding his daughter "blubbering, screaming, hollering" in the locked room.

But it is the psychiatrist's words to his patient's legal guardian that are being weighed at this hearing.

Hurst says Singh told him: "Your attitude sucks. You're rude. If you don't change your behaviour, I will ban you from the ward."

Summerside psychiatrist Dr. Arvind Singh, at right, is the focus of a 10-day hearing in front of a panel of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Prince Edward Island. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Soon after Laurel Hurst was admitted to hospital under the Mental Health Act in January 2017, her father requested that a different doctor take over her case.

The hospital said no. There were only three psychiatrists to choose from in the area: Singh, Singh's wife, and another specialist. The other two declined to take Laurel's case, Hurst said. So Singh continued to manage her care.

Family out of country frequently

Singh's lawyer, Tom Laughlin, had a chance to cross-examine Hurst on Thursday.

He pointed out that the psychiatric ward was and remains a busy, hectic place, leading Hurst to agree that patients needed to live by rules and staff needed clear directions.

Laughlin also brought up the fact that communication was made difficult by the fact that Hurst and his wife, Janet-Rose, who is Laurel's stepmother, were hard to reach for consultations.

Hurst replied that they were travelling out of Canada frequently, usually for 10 days at a time, for business reasons. His Bedeque-based company, Top Dog Manufacturing Ltd., makes protective gear for the food processing industry, with sales in Asia, Europe and South America.

When they were in the country, Hurst said, they visited Laurel every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 5 p.m.

Worked toward transfer

On one point, Hurst and Singh agreed: The Prince County Hospital was not the right place for Laurel.

The hearing heard they were separately working to have Laurel transferred out in the final months of her treatment there.

The 40-year-old now lives at Wedgewood Manor, a long-term care facility in Summerside.