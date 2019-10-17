These high school students served up a healthy feast they grew themselves

After getting their hands dirty over the last semester at Charlottetown Rural High School's greenhouse, students celebrated by serving up a healthy harvest lunch on Thursday.

The fresh veggies used for the meal were grown in the school's greenhouse in Charlottetown in partnership with the P.E.I. Farm Centre. The meal included butternut squash soup, spaghetti squash noodles, homemade tomato sauce and zucchini muffins for dessert — all prepared by the students themselves.

"We really wanted to make sure that the whole school was involved and brought everyone together", said teacher Kelly Pike.

Pike said she and others in the school's inclusive education department got together last year to plan what students were going to plant in the greenhouse.

"We've been working on planning the healthy harvest celebration for a few weeks now," she said.

"Bringing together the leadership class, the IB students, and the inclusive Ed students, you could really see the different set of skills that everybody had and brought to the table," Pike said.

Olivia Read, a student at Charlottetown Rural who took part in preparing the meal, said she was pleased to see all the food scooped up by her peers and teachers.

"It's awesome that it's empty and everybody is loving it," she said. "This kind of experience is awesome for everyone with the music and we're all being together and just having an amazing meal — it's really fun," Read said.

Olivia Read was just one of the students at Charlottetown Rural involved in putting the healthy harvest celebration together. (Shane Hennesssey/CBC)

More P.E.I. news