P.E.I. Health Minister provides more details about 'health care hubs'

P.E.I.'s health minister has provided some clarity on the province's plan to develop what government is calling rural "health care hubs."

The capital budget, tabled earlier this month, includes $5 million to create the centres.

During this legislative sitting, the Liberals have questioned the plan, raising concerns that government intends to centralize services.

On Wednesday, Liberal MLA Robert Henderson cited unanswered questions around health care hubs as part of the reason he would not provide his consent to allow some government bills to go to third reading, forcing the legislature to sit at least one more day.

In question period Thursday, Health Minister James Aylward provided some of those answers, and said the health care hubs would not take services out of rural communities.

"We will be increasing the breadth of health services, while maintaining the existing services in communities as they are, including family doctors," Aylward said.

Consultation this winter

The province has said there would likely be two health care hubs — one in West Prince and one in Kings County.

Aylward said the hubs could be expansions to existing health care centres, or possibly new centres altogether. And he said there would be new services offered, meaning added convenience for rural Islanders.

"For example, if a patient lives in O'Leary, and accesses diabetes care in the community, but they also suffer from COPD and they have to travel to Summerside for COPD care, by adding a COPD specialist to the hub in West Prince … the patient could then access multiple services in one location closer to home, without added travel."

The idea for health care hubs was something the Greens had requested be included in the capital budget.

Aylward said his department will work with other departments to determine what social services could be included beyond healthcare. He also said there will be consultation with communities this winter to identify needs.

