Skip to Main Content
Atlantic Datastream offers centralized hub for water-quality data
New

Atlantic Datastream offers centralized hub for water-quality data

There's a new way to track the health of watersheds in the Atlantic region.

Open access site allows watershed groups to input data

CBC News ·
A worker with the Winter River-Tracadie Bay Watershed Association monitors water levels and flow speed in the river. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

There's a new way to track the health of watersheds in the Atlantic region.

Atlantic Datastream is an open-access site that allows watershed groups to input standardized, comparable data, such as nitrate and phosphate levels, and baseline data including water temperature.

The database was created by the Gordon Foundation and the Atlantic Water Network, with partnerships with the P.E.I. Watershed Alliance and the Hillsborough River Association.

Emma Wattie, the director of the Atlantic Water Network, said having a centralized hub for water-quality data will be a valuable resource.

"It's open access, meaning that anybody can view the data so that it can be used by decision-makers, whether that's government or larger NGOs or even local municipalities," she said.

More P.E.I. news

With files from Laura Chapin

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us