Some peppermint TUMS tablets recalled over fibreglass, foil fragments

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare ULC is recalling one lot of TUMS Peppermint Regular Strength tablets after some tablets were found to contain fragments of fibreglass and other material, including paper and aluminum foil.

The product is sold in a package of three rolls containing 12 tablets each, and was distributed across Canada starting on Oct. 25, 2022. The packages are from lot HA7H, NPN 01970240.

"Stop using the recalled product," the federal product recall and safety site said on Thursday. "Speak to a health care professional if you have taken this product and have health concerns."

Any adverse effects from taking the product should be reported to Health Canada, the warning said.

"If consumed, the fragments should pass through most people's digestive systems with no concern; however, elderly people and people who have narrow areas in their intestines because of disease or surgery may be at risk of injury."

TUMS is an antacid used to relieve indigestion and heartburn.