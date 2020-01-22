Health PEI working to find replacement for retired family doctor

Health PEI says it's working to find a replacement for a family doctor who retired in October.

According to the agency, Dr. George Carruthers had a roster of 3,600 patients.

When Carruthers retired from his practice in Charlottetown, a locum was put in his place to serve those patients, but that locum is now also leaving the practice.

The current locum physician's last day is Dec. 23, 2020, said a spokesperson for Health PEI in an email to CBC News. A nurse practitioner will remain available to patients after the holidays.

"Dr. Carruthers continues to work at the methadone clinic, which is separate from his family practice," according to the email.

The patients connected to this practice will not be put on the patient registry list.

"The intent is to continue to provide service to the patients within this practice through locums and a nurse practitioner until a full-time permanent physician is hired," said the agency.

Health PEI said it is also looking at what options, including virtual, might help in providing access.

There are currently 14,379 people on the patient registry waiting for a family doctor.

