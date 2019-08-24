Some Health PEI workers to receive wage increase

Resident care workers, patient care workers and addiction workers employed by Health PEI can expect to see a bit of a bump in their paychecks.

A classification review was done following a request for a wage increase, said Karen Jackson, president of the P.E.I. Union of Public Sector Employees.

"Our members that were on the negotiating team got together with other RCWs and PCWs across the Island and came up with a job description … what they do … and presented it to the public service commission, who deemed that, yes, that they should get a one-step increase," Jackson said.

It means more money but also recognition that the nature of the jobs performed by the workers has changed, she said.

On average, the pay increase amounts to about $1 an hour, Jackson said.

Health workers will receiving retroactive pay going back to Feb. 18, 2018, she said.

