New visitor restrictions in place at Health PEI facilities

Health PEI is changing visitation rules at some of its facilities after the province announced new restrictions in response to a sharp rise in cases of COVID-19 on the Island.

Inpatients at Health PEI facilities are allowed to have up to three partners in care identified, but no other visitors will be accepted right now, according to a news release from the agency.

Exceptions will be made for compassionate circumstances including end of life, pediatrics, obstetrics and palliative care.

One support person can accompany people accessing emergency departments, ambulatory care, mental health outpatient and community-based services.

However there will be no changes at long-term care facilities. They can continue to allow residents up to three partners in care and up to six designated visitors, due to the high level of vaccination.

