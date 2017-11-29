Health P.E.I. warns of longer ER wait times ahead of holiday weekend
Province says rise in COVID-19 cases making staffing issues worse
Health P.E.I. is advising Islanders to expect longer than usual wait times at emergency departments across the province ahead of the holiday weekend.
The province said in a release Thursday afternoon it's anticipating a surge in COVID-19 cases could lead to prolonged waits at hospitals.
"Our emergency departments have already been short-staffed this summer, but the problem is pronounced as we see an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the general population and among our staff," Health P.E.I. CEO Dr. Michael Gardam said in the release.
"What we're advising is, if your issue is less than urgent, the emergency department is not the place to take it this holiday weekend."
The province also announced Thursday it would extend its COVID-19 self-isolation mandate.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?